S'pore police looking for 15 people to assist in investigations over shop thefts

The Singapore police are seeking the public’s assistance in their investigations into cases of theft in dwelling that took place at various retail chains, including Watsons, NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Cold Storage.

These cases took place between Apr. 4 2023 and Mar. 15, 2024.

The individuals captured in the closed-circuit TV cameras (CCTVs) installed by the retailers are required to assist in investigations.

Watsons

Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:52pm, 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura, #B2-06/07, Singapore 238839

Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:38pm, 391 Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City, #B2-06/07/08/09/10, Singapore 238872

Jan. 28, 2024 at 11:09am, 311 New Upper Changi Road, Bedok East, Bedok Mall, #B2-12/13, Singapore 467360

Jan. 19, 2024 at 10:56am, 2 Jurong East Street 21, IMM Building, #01-54/55, Singapore 609601

Feb. 22, 2024 at 8:16pm, 302 Tiong Bahru Road, Tiong Bahru Plaza,

#01-131/132, Singapore 168732

Mar. 8, 2024 at 10:51am, 100 Tras Street, Tanjong Pagar Central, Amara 100AM, #02-12,

Singapore 079027

NTUC FairPrice

6 different occasions between Jul. 22, 2023 to Aug. 18, 2023, 12 Alexandra View, #01-18, Artra, Singapore 158736

Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:30pm, No. 1 Jelebu Road, #01-15 & #02-20, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Singapore 677743

Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:10am, 176 Orchard Road, #B1-09/10, The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Mar. 5. 2024 at 7:53pm, 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-23 & B2-23, VivoCity, Singapore 238877

Mar. 15, 2024 at 9:24am, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-07, Hougang Mall, Singapore 538766

Sheng Siong

Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:53am, Block 739A Bedok Reservoir Road, #01-01, Singapore 471739

Feb. 14, 2024 at 11:54am, Block 118 Aljunied Avenue 2, #01-100, Singapore 380118

Cold Storage

Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:25am, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-01, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Increased presence of CCTVs

The police said technology has changed how crime is detected and reported.

In the past, it was common for persons involved in shop theft to be discovered in the act, at the time of the offence.

With the increased presence of CCTVs within the retail premises, retailers can now review their CCTV footages and lodge police reports should they believe that theft had been committed within the premises.

A person convicted for an offence of theft in dwelling may be punished with an imprisonment term of up to seven years and shall also be liable for a fine.

The police said: "The public is strongly advised against committing shop theft. With the prevalence of technology such as CCTV cameras, you will be caught eventually even though you manage to leave the store with the stolen items."

All retailers are advised to come onboard the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (STAR) programme, the police said.

Retailers are encouraged to take preventive and deterrent measures to safeguard their businesses against shop theft.

Anyone with information about the incidents or other alleged offences is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-225-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

All photos by Singapore Police Force