Japanese girl group XG to perform at The Star Theatre on Jul. 16, 2024, tickets from S$98

First concert in Singapore.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 21, 2024, 04:05 PM

Events

Japanese girl group based in South Korea, XG, will be performing in Singapore on Jul. 16 2024 as part of their first world tour, "The first HOWL".

They will be performing at The Star Theatre.

Tickets are priced from S$98, excluding booking fees.

Here's the seating plan:

Image via Ticketmaster's website

Fan club pre-sales will begin on May 27, 10am, while general sales will begin on May 28, 10am via Ticketmaster.

Here's what the VIP package includes:

  • One (1) top-price reserved seated ticket

  • Exclusive access to artist soundcheck

  • Send-off event after the show

  • VIP laminate & lanyard

  • Exclusive photo-card collectible

About the tour

They last performed in Singapore as part of the F1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023.

"The first HOWL" is XG's first global world tour.

Apart from Singapore, they will be performing in various locations such as Japan, Korea, Australia and U.S.

The group is best known for their single "LEFT RIGHT".

Top images via @aegpresentsasia and @xgofficial on Instagram. 

