Despite Covid-19 surge, no travel ban for S'pore visitors to Indonesia

There is currently no travel ban for travellers from Singapore visiting Indonesia, said Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Tempo reported.

The announcement came as Singapore sees a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

While travellers from Singapore are not banned from entering Indonesia, Sandiaga advises them to check their health first before making the travel.

“Always comply with the protocols, such as wearing a mask if you are unwell, and follow the doctor's recommendations,” Sandiaga said on Monday (May 20) during his weekly briefing, as quoted by Tempo.

Surge in Covid-19 cases

Singapore is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

During the week of May 5 to 11, 2024, Covid-19 cases in Singapore rose to 25,900 compared to 13,700 cases in the previous week.

The average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 181 to 250, while the daily average Intensive Care Unit cases remained low at three cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on May 18 that it is closely tracking the recent rise in Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

"While there is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previous variants, immunity in population has likely waned over time," said MOH.

MOH urged the public to stay updated with the Covid-19 vaccines to protect themselves against current and emerging virus strains and exercise personal and social responsibility to minimise transmission.

This includes maintaining good personal hygiene, reducing social interactions when feeling unwell, and wearing masks in crowded areas if unwell or when symptomatic.

Read more:

Top image via Arum Kartika Sari/Unsplash.