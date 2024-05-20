ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leader Sinwar & others

A prosecutor with the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that he is applying for arrest warrants against Israel and Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes in relation to the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement on May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said that he is filing applications for warrants against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar over alleged criminal involvement in torture, taking hostages, starvation of civilians and more.

The warrants also include other Israel and Hamas leaders allegedly involved, based on evidence gathered by ICC.

Hamas leaders

In the statement, Khan said that Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, Commander-in-Chief of Hamas' military wing, and Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, are believed to be involved with Sinwar in war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and the Gaza strip in Palestine since Oct. 7, 2023.

He added that there are reasonable grounds to believe the three Hamas leaders are "criminally responsible" for the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians, while holding at least 245 people in hostage.

The alleged crimes include extermination, murder, taking hostages, rape and other acts of sexual violence, torture, other inhumane acts, cruel treatment and outrages upon personal dignity.

The allegations are based on ICC's interviews with victims and witnesses, and other evidences such as CCTV footage and statements by Hamas members gathered through investigations.

Khan said: "It is the view of my Office that these individuals planned and instigated the commission of crimes on Oct. 7, 2023, and have through their own actions, including personal visits to hostages shortly after their kidnapping, acknowledged their responsibility for those crimes."

He said ICC will continue to conduct further investigations and thanked those who provided their accounts.

He also called for the immediate release of all hostages from Israel.

Israel leaders

Apart from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Khan alleged that Israel Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant is also involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 8, 2023.

The alleged crimes include extermination, persecution, starvation of civilians, wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health, wilful killing or murder, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and other inhumane acts.

The allegations are based on evidence gathered by ICC such as interviews with victims and witnesses, satellite imagery and statements by the alleged perpetrators.

"Israel, like all states, has a right to take action to defend its population. That right, however, does not absolve Israel or any state of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law."

Khan said that he had been working with a panel of experts in international law, including former ICC judge Sir Adrian Fulford PC, and other lawyers.

Amal Clooney, a British barrister and wife of actor George Clooney, also acts as one of Khan's special advisers.

The applications for the arrest warrants will be reviewed and outcome determined by the panel.

Khan said he remains"deeply concerned" about other allegations and proof of international crimes in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, and reiterated that ICC is continuing its investigations.

He added: "I renew my call for all parties in the current conflict to comply with the law now."

Top photos via AP News & Benjamin Netanyahu/Facebook