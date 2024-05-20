Back

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee not convened yet: ELD

Not yet.

Hannah Martens | May 20, 2024, 07:17 PM

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Elections Department (ELD) shared that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not been convened yet.

This comes after ELD announced on May 20 that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had directed the Registration Officer to revise the Registers of Electors and complete the revision before Jul. 31, 2024.

The next General Election must be held by November 2025.

What is the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee?

The electoral boundaries are generally reviewed just before each General Elections.

According to the Elections Department, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee, comprised of senior civil servants, determines the electoral boundaries for use in future elections.

It takes into account population shifts and new housing developments.

"In performing its role, the Committee does not examine the results of past elections. It also does not take into account the profile of voters who may be affected by the new boundaries."

For the 2020 General Election, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee announced on Sep. 04, 2019, that it had already been formed and was deliberating.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report was announced on Mar. 13, 2020.

The report announced 31 electoral divisions and 92 seats in Parliament.

A new Sengkang Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) was created with four seats.

There were 17 GRCs and 14 Single Member Constituencies.

Once the report is released, the President will dissolve Parliament on the Prime Minister's advice.

The dissolution of Parliament could take between one day and more than two months from the report's release in past elections.

For the 2020 General Election, Parliament was dissolved on June 23, 2020.

