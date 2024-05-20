Back

Boy, 2, in M'sia, dies after drowning in hotel pool on Mother's Day

Daniel Seow | May 20, 2024, 06:43 PM

A two-year-old boy in Malaysia drowned in an en-suite pool on Mother's Day (May 12) while his parents were sleeping in the hotel room.

Despite being resuscitated in hospital, he went into a coma which he would not wake up from.

Checked in to celebrate Mother's Day

Jasmine Yong, a Malaysian influencer, shared details of her son, Enzo's passing in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 18).

Yong wrote that she checked into a hotel with her husband, Lim Kong Wang, and Enzo on May 11, the day before Mother's Day.

They intended to celebrate Mother's Day there.

Yong remembered Enzo snuggling up next to them on the hotel bed while drinking milk, as he would usually do.

He then fell asleep, and Yong said she and Lim decided to take a nap too.

That was the last time they would see him well.

Rude shock

When Yong woke up, she realised Enzo was no longer at her side.

Yong said the door to the suite's indoor swimming pool, which was initially locked, was open.

She then found her son in the pool.

Yong immediately performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Enzo but he remained unresponsive.

Yong said that the reception was bad, so she couldn't make an emergency call.

So Lim opened the door to shout for help, before rushing to the hotel lobby carrying Enzo, where the hotel staff helped provide first aid and call an ambulance.

Half an hour after he was admitted to hospital, medical staff managed to resuscitate Enzo's heartbeat but he remained in a coma.

Despite being on life support, his heart stopped again and he passed away on Friday (May 17).

Image from Jasmine Yong's Instagram.

A sending-off

In her post, Yong shared a picture of Enzo's drawings, which she promised to keep as a memento for his future siblings.

Image from Jasmine Yong's Instagram.

She and Lim also gathered some stationery and toys which Enzo had yet to play with, and drew a picture of their family for him.

Image from Jasmine Yong's Instagram.

This was burnt along with other paper offerings for the toddler.

Image from Jasmine Yong's Instagram.

In her post, Yong also pleaded with media outlets not to spread rumours or embellish the facts of the incident.

"Nobody wanted this to happen," she wrote.

"Please let our baby Enzo rest in peace. Thank you."

Top image from Jasmine Yong's Instagram.

