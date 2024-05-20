Back

Car hit-&-run following 5-vehicle accident along BKE, 2 motorcyclists injured

A bus had a gaping hole due to a rider jumping off his motorcycle and crashing into the bus.

Hannah Martens | May 20, 2024, 07:27 PM

Events

WhatsappAn accident involving a car, a lorry, a bus and two motorcycles occurred along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the police were alerted to a hit-and-run on May 20, 2024, at about 8:20am.

Two motorcyclists, aged 24 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A video of the accident uploaded on SG Road Vigilante shows a big hole in the side of the bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Hit-and-run

Shin Min Daily News reported that the car was suspected of colliding with a motorcycle before fleeing the accident.

Its rider was believed to have jumped off his motorcycle but crashed into the bus next to him, which resulted in a big hole in the bus window.

In the video on SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist could be seen lying on the floor next to the bus with other riders surrounding him.

The hole in the bus exposed the curtains and the seats inside the bus.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

