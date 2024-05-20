Cough syrup made in Geylang condo bathroom, male suspect investigated, illegal substances worth S$130,000 seized

About 165 litres of cough syrup and more than 57,000 units of assorted medicines, such as cough suppressants, armodafinil and sedatives, with a street value of about S$130,000, were seized from a condominium unit in Geylang.

A male suspect is assisting with investigations.

Two-day operation

This was after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) mounted a two-day operation, which ended on May 14, 2024, to disrupt the illegal manufacture and supply of codeine cough syrup and other medicines.

The unit was suspected to have been used for the illegal manufacture and storage of cough syrup and medicines.

This seizure is one of the largest in the past five years.

Unsanitary conditions

The premises used for the manufacture of cough syrup was unsanitary.

It was conducted in the bathroom, where measuring cups containing cough syrup mixture were left uncovered next to the toilet bowl and on the sink countertop.

HSA seized 984 prescription-sized 90ml bottles, one 3.8-litre canister and three 25-litre plastic buckets filled with cough syrup.

Tools used for manufacturing the cough syrup such as measuring cups and stirrers were also seized.

Laid ambush

HSA and SPF officers laid an ambush in the vicinity of the condominium unit following intelligence-led operations.

The suspect was detained when leaving the apartment.

He led the authorities to his unit where he had been allegedly operating out of since December 2023.

The cough syrup and medicines were sold illegally in Geylang.

Penalties

Annie Tan, director of enforcement branch at HSA, said: “As long as there is demand, unscrupulous persons will continue to manufacture and sell cough syrup and medicines for quick gains without regard for human health."

"HSA will persist with our enforcement efforts and continue to work with the Police and relevant agencies on targeted operations to disrupt the illegal sale and supply of such medicines to safeguard the Singapore public,” she added.

HSA said it takes a serious stand against illegal activities that would harm public health.

Anyone caught importing, manufacturing and/ or supplying of illegal health products is liable on conviction, to an imprisonment term for up to two years and/ or fined up to S$50,000.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal activity involving illegal cough syrup and medicines to the Enforcement Branch of HSA at 68663485 during office hours, from Monday to Friday, or email [email protected].

All photos via HSA