ERP rates cheaper by S$1 at 7 locations for certain timings this June 2024 school holiday

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven expressway locations during certain specific timings will be reduced by S$1 for the upcoming June school holidays.

The ERP rates at the following locations for during certain blocs will be cut by S$1 between May 27 and Jun. 23, 2024, as per a press release by the Land Transport Authority on May 20, 2024,

The seven locations are:

AYE - after Jurong Town Hall towards City,

AYE - after North Buona Vista towards Tuas,

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road,

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE,

KPE (ECP) after Defu flyover,

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), and

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link.

The exact time periods differ from gantry to gantry.

Rates for other time slots at previously announced gantries remain unchanged.

The rates will revert from Jun. 24, 2024, onwards.

Top screenshot via Google Maps