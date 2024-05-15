Back

10 men, 5 women arrested for cooking instant noodles using open flame at Genting petrol station in M'sia

Four will be charged for endangering life or personal safety.

Daniel Seow | May 20, 2024, 07:23 PM

Malaysian police have arrested 15 people who allegedly used portable stoves to cook instant noodles at a petrol station in Genting Highlands.

This comes after a video of a group using a stove with an exposed naked flame mere metres from the petrol station went viral online.

The clip drew the ire of commenters, many of whom slammed their actions as "stupid", "dangerous" and "suicidal".

Complaints made to police, viral clip reported

Bentong district police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the police received a report at 12:35pm on May 14 about the viral video clip, Malaysia media reported.

Zaihan said the police had previously received complaints about motorists gathering at the station and causing a nuisance to the public, Bernama reported.

He added that initial investigations found that the video had been uploaded on May 13, by vehicle owners who took part in the gathering.

10 men & five women detained, four to face charges

Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said that 10 men and five women were detained on May 19 to have their statements recorded, according to The Star.

He added that they were subsequently released on bail.

Four of the 15 people will be charged in court on May 21 for endangering life or personal safety, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Zaiham said those facing charges are three women and one man, aged between 23 and 24.

Top image from @localrkyt/X & Sin Chew Daily.

