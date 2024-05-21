Migrant worker, in S’pore for 12 years, reunites with daughter he left behind in Bangladesh as a baby

A Bangladeshi man finally reunited with his family after 12 years of working in Singapore.

Mazibur, who works as a cleaner at Nee Soon East for Nee Soon Town Council, had left his country for Singapore to make a living when his daughter was only 22 days old and never returned.

Mazibur's story

Nee Soon Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng shared the heartwarming story on Facebook on May 19.

He said he shared Mazibur's plight in parliament in March 2024 and reminded people to treat migrant workers fairly.

Mazibur, whom Ng has known for eight years, came to Singapore in 2012.

Mazibur left behind his family and his daughter Jannat when she was only 22 days old.

Jannat turns 12 this year.

"He has missed all her birthdays and milestones growing up," Ng said.

Ng met with Jannat during a trip to Bangladesh a few years ago to meet the families of the Nee Soon East cleaners.

"It is sad that I got to meet Mazibur's daughter before he did," Ng said.

Jannat wrote a letter to Ng, telling him to take care of her father and that she loved him very much.

Reunited with his family

Ng posted on Facebook on May 19 that Mazibur reunited with his family after 12 years.

"So glad to welcome his family to Singapore and so glad that he finally, finally, got to meet his daughter Jannat," Ng wrote.

"It's a happy day for Mazibur as he is reunited with his family."

Speaking to Mothership, Ng shared that the story of Mazibur reuniting with his family was heartwarming.

A local shopkeeper at Nee Soon East helped with Mazibur's family visa application as their sponsor.

Mazibur's company also helped find accommodation for the family, he added.

Ng thanked Mazibur and all the cleaners who work hard to make Singapore a clean city.

Travelled to Bangladesh with estate cleaner in 2019

In 2019, Ng travelled to Bangladesh to support a Nee Soon Town Council cleaner.

He said he travelled with the cleaner to his home country to "welcome his first child into the world."

Top photos via Louis Ng/Facebook