Back

Cigarettes After Sex to play at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2025

Supper after concert.

Belmont Lay | May 21, 2024, 11:29 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cigarettes After Sex will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Details of the concert are live.

Presale of tickets start on May 23, 2024, at 10am and end on the same day at 11:59pm.

General sale starts on May 24, 2024, at 11am.

Tickets are priced at S$98 to S$168.

The band previously played sold-out shows in Singapore in 2017 and 2023 at Capitol Theatre.

They also played in Singapore in 2018 at the Neon Lights indie music festival at Fort Canning Park.

The band, formed in El Paso, Texas in 2008, is known for their ethereal and entrancing musical style.

The voice of the band's vocalist, Greg Gonzalez, is often described as "androgynous", giving the songs a dreamy quality as they fall under the "slowburn" category.

Top photo via Cigarettes After Sex

S’porean man tries 4 'cool' ways to cool down in the S'pore heat. Here's what worked.

For science.

May 21, 2024, 10:57 AM

Korean street food & DIY ramyeon eatery Seoul Bunsik opening 2nd outlet at Funan

Yay.

May 21, 2024, 10:15 AM

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life to have public autograph session at Bugis+ on Jun. 2, 2024

Good luck.

May 21, 2024, 09:57 AM

Migrant worker, in S’pore for 12 years, reunites with daughter he left behind in Bangladesh as a baby

Awww.

May 21, 2024, 09:36 AM

S'pore Army introduces new light machine gun to replace the SAW Ultimax 100 in use since 1982

A new ergonomic era.

May 21, 2024, 08:42 AM

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leader Sinwar & others

The International Criminal Court has also applied to arrest four other leaders.

May 20, 2024, 10:12 PM

Car hit-&-run following 5-vehicle accident along BKE, 2 motorcyclists injured

A bus had a gaping hole due to a rider jumping off his motorcycle and crashing into the bus.

May 20, 2024, 07:27 PM

10 men, 5 women arrested for cooking instant noodles using open flame at Genting petrol station in M'sia

Four will be charged for endangering life or personal safety.

May 20, 2024, 07:23 PM

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee not convened yet: ELD

Not yet.

May 20, 2024, 07:17 PM

PSP NCMP Hazel Poa calls for used phone donation to help Jurong West resident find work

The resident cannot afford a new phone without a job, but he is having trouble finding a job without first having a phone.

May 20, 2024, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.