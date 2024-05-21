Cigarettes After Sex to play at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2025

Cigarettes After Sex will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Details of the concert are live.

Presale of tickets start on May 23, 2024, at 10am and end on the same day at 11:59pm.

General sale starts on May 24, 2024, at 11am.

Tickets are priced at S$98 to S$168.

The band previously played sold-out shows in Singapore in 2017 and 2023 at Capitol Theatre.

They also played in Singapore in 2018 at the Neon Lights indie music festival at Fort Canning Park.

The band, formed in El Paso, Texas in 2008, is known for their ethereal and entrancing musical style.

The voice of the band's vocalist, Greg Gonzalez, is often described as "androgynous", giving the songs a dreamy quality as they fall under the "slowburn" category.

