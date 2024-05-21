S'porean man, 18, arrested after he allegedly tried to cultivate cannabis plants in Yishun home

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to cultivate cannabis plants in his Yishun home, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a May 20 news release.

A pot with a cannabis plant and three pots containing dried-up remnants of cannabis plants were recovered from a cupboard of the Singaporean's home in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 3.

Various drug paraphernalia and plant cultivation paraphernalia, including soil and organic compost, were recovered, CNB said.

The teen had been attempting to cultivate cannabis plants for about a month, preliminary investigations found.

His arrest was part of an islandwide anti-drug operation carried out by CNB from May 6 to 17.

A total of 159 suspected drug offenders were arrested in the operation that took place in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Fernvale, Geylang Bahru, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Teck Whye and Yishun.

Mother arrested, toddler, aged 1 found

CNB officers, while raiding another home on May 7, encountered a one-year-old toddler.

The child's mother, a 39-year-old Singaporean, is a suspected drug abuser.

The toddler has since been placed in the care of a close relative of the woman.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Father and son arrested

Those arrested also included a 52-year-old man and his 14-year-old son after their home near Fernvale Road was raided on May 6.

The man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking, while his son was arrested for suspected drug consumption.

Both are Singaporeans.

CNB recovered small amounts of Ice and heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia from their home.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had ever given drugs to his son.

Total amount of drugs seized

CNB seized a total of 937g of heroin, 376g of Ice, 161g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine, 102 Yaba tablets, 32 ecstasy tablets, 22 Erimin-5 tablets, one LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamp, three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and four pots of cannabis plants.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$221,000.

In a statement, CNB deputy director of policy and administration Sng Chern Hong said: "About two in five of those arrested in this islandwide operation were below 30, with the youngest a drug abuser aged only 14."

"Familial and inter-generational drug abuse contamination are real," he added.

"This is a stark manifestation of the untold harm and destruction brought on by drugs on families and society, which is the core message of the inaugural Drug Victims Remembrance Day and is a reminder that we cannot loosen our zero-tolerance stance against drugs."

It is an offence to cultivate cannabis plants in Singapore.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of cultivating cannabis plants face a minimum of three years in jail, a S$5,000 fine, or both.

All photos via CNB