Back

Olivia Rodrigo 2nd S'pore concert added after 1st concert sold out in minutes

Obsessed.

Hannah Martens | May 21, 2024, 11:38 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has added a second concert to the Singapore leg of her GUTS world tour.

Rodrigo will play two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 1 and 2.

Previously, the 21-year-old only had one concert scheduled for Oct. 1, 2024.

Tickets for her first show sold out within minutes of the tickets being released.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

Ticket information

General sales for tickets to Rodrigo's second show will begin on May 23, 2024, at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from S$108 to S$308.

  • Cat 6: S$108

  • Cat 5: S$128

  • Cat 4: S$148

  • Cat 3: S$168

  • Cat 2: S$208

  • Cat 1 standing: S$168

  • VIP standing: S$308

Screenshot via Ticketmaster SG

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.sg or the hotline +65 3158 8588.

Top photos via LiveNation SG/Instagram & Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.