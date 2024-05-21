Olivia Rodrigo 2nd S'pore concert added after 1st concert sold out in minutes

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has added a second concert to the Singapore leg of her GUTS world tour.

Rodrigo will play two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 1 and 2.

Previously, the 21-year-old only had one concert scheduled for Oct. 1, 2024.

Tickets for her first show sold out within minutes of the tickets being released.

Ticket information

General sales for tickets to Rodrigo's second show will begin on May 23, 2024, at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from S$108 to S$308.

Cat 6: S$108

Cat 5: S$128

Cat 4: S$148

Cat 3: S$168

Cat 2: S$208

Cat 1 standing: S$168

VIP standing: S$308

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.sg or the hotline +65 3158 8588.

Top photos via LiveNation SG/Instagram & Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram