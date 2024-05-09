Olivia Rodrigo to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 1

American singer Olivia Rodrigo will be making a stop in Singapore for her upcoming "Guts" world tour.

Best known for her pop hits like "Drivers Licence" and "Good 4 U", the 21-year-old is scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 1, 2024.

Outside of Singapore, she'll also be making stops in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Singapore will be her final concert in Asia before she heads to Melbourne for the Australian leg of the tour.

Ticket details

While prices haven't been announced yet, there will be two presales for the concert, according to Live Nation.

The first will be for Amex cardholders on May 13 at 10am, while the second will be for Live Nation members on May 15 at 12pm.

General sales will start on May 16 at 12pm.

