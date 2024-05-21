PM Wong urges S'poreans to remain vigilant against terrorism after Johor police station attack

Singapore's prime minister, Lawrence Wong, has asked the public to remain vigilant in the face of threats from terrorism, and urged the public to report any suspicious persons or activities immediately.

May 17 attack

Posting on social media on May 21, Wong referenced an attack on May 17 by a 21-year-old man at a police station in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

The attacker, said to have been acting alone, killed two police officers and injured a third.

Subsequent investigations showed that while the man was believed to have acted alone, his father was a member of JI, the group that had perpetuated several terrorist attacks, most notably the 2002 Bali Bombing.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to the attack so far.

Wong said that investigations are ongoing and that the attacker's motivations remained unclear, although the attacker's father was a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

Terrorism threat remains high

Wong warned that the incident was a reminder that the threat of terrorism remained high.

International terrorist groups are using the conflict in the Middle East to promote their radical rhetoric, as well as insight calls for violence.

Wong noted the increasing concern regarding self radicalisation, especially among youth.

Wong said he had been briefed by Singapore security agencies. Singapore has stepped up security measures including at border checkpoints in view of the “heightened threat situation”.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced on May 18 that it was enacting heightened measures at border checkpoints, and that travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s security agencies are monitoring global and regional security developments.

Vigilance against terrorism

Wong urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant against terrorism, as well as to report suspicious persons or activities immediately.

He advised contacting the Internal Security Department at 1-800-2626-43 in order to report anyone showing signs of radicalisation, and help prevent such individuals from potentially harming themselves or others.

