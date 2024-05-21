Bus driver, 25, & at least 20 passengers injured after Tower Transit bus hits road barrier at Changi Airport T3

A Tower Transit Singapore bus collided with a barrier at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3) on May 21, 2024, injuring at least 20 passengers on board, including the bus driver.

A Facebook video posted on May 21 showed the damaged bus a few metres away from the barrier.

The road barrier appeared to have been slightly elevated.

The front bumper of the bus was partially dislodged while its right windshield wiper was protruding out of place.

One of its front doors was also damaged and dislodged.

Other parts of the bus in the back, such as a handrail, are scattered on the floor.

In the rear section of the bus, a woman could be seen on the floor pressing a tissue against her nose, with a laceration observed on her forehead.

Several other passengers in the back were also seen with bloodied cuts or wiping at their injuries.

21 people sent to the hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted to an accident involving a bus which had collided into a barrier along T3 Arrival Drive at around 12:40pm.

A 25-year-old male bus driver and 20 bus passengers aged between 21 and 68 were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's queries, Tower Transit said that the bus involved in the accident was bus service 858.

Tower Transit said that the accident happened after a security barrier was lifted to allow the bus to proceed towards the Terminal 3 bus stop, but a road blocker was suddenly deployed, causing the bus to crash into it.

Tower Transit also said that the bus captain and 21 passengers were injured and is attempting to reach out to the injured passengers and their families to provide assistance.

Passengers involved in the accident may contact Tower Transit Singapore at 1800 248 0950.

Top photos via Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook