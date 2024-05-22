SIA CEO apologises to SQ321 passengers for 'traumatic experience'

143 passengers and crew members from SQ321 arrived in Singapore on May 22, after their original flight was affected by severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was confirmed by a Singapore Airlines’ social media posts, which includes a video message from Singapore Airlines (SIA) CEO Goh Choon Phong.

Sudden extreme turbulence

Goh first explained the incident, saying that the flight, which had 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy basin at an altitude of 37,000 feet, which is approximately 11.28 kilometres.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER plane to Bangkok airport, landing at 3:45pm local time.

There it was confirmed that there had been one fatality, said to have been a 73 year-old British man, as well as multiple injuries.

Goh, on behalf of Singapore Airlines, expressed his deepest condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased, and apologised for the "traumatic experience" of everyone on board.

He then said that SIA's priority is to render every possible assistance to passengers and crew.

To that end, SIA dispatched a team to Bangkok in order to help with support efforts on the ground.

A relief flight carrying 131 passengers and 12 crew arrived in Singapore at 5:05am on May 22.

A separate SIA social media post confirmed that passengers with onward connections were rebooked on alternative flights, with hotel accommodation or lounge access provided until the alternative flight became available.

79 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, including those who need medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight.

Goh said that SIA will extend "all possible support" to them.

SIA is fully cooperating with relevant authorities under investigations, and would continue to provide updates through its social media channels as more information became available.

Thorough investigation

Singapore's prime minister Lawrence Wong also posted on social media, confirming the return of the 131 passengers and 12 crew.

He said that the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, under the Ministry of Transport, will conduct a thorough investigation, and thanked the Thai authorities for providing medical assistance and looking after those affected.

Wong also gave his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and hopes for the quick recovery and return of the injured.

Similarly, Boeing, the constructor of the affected aircraft, has issued a social media statement.

The company confirmed they are in contact with SIA, and stand ready to support the airline.

Top image via Thairath/Facebook & Singapore Airlines/Facebook