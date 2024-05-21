Job seekers in Batam, Indonesia supposedly turned away if shorter than 155cm

All jobs come with job requirements.

This one job in Batam, however, has a unique requirement for its female applicants— they must be at least 155cm tall.

One job applicant recorded the moment when women applicants had their height measured and uploaded the video on TikTok.

The video garnered much traction online, earning over 1.2 million views.

Must be at least 155cm

"POV: if you work in Batam, you must be at least 155cm," the text in the video read.

The video shows hundreds of supposed job applicants gathering in a pavilion.

It is not known what job or company they are applying for, but Tribun News reported that the job is for a factory in Batam.

The job applicants, mostly women, were seen lining up to get their height measured.

They were made to walk under a bar with a horizontal beam set up across it, presumably set at 155cm.

Women who were too tall to walk forward without ducking were directed to another location at the pavilion.

However, women who were able to walk under the bar were apparently not allowed to move to the next stage.

"No one chooses to be born short."

Many commenters are left bewildered by the job requirement.

In the comment section, the TikTok user revealed that male applicants also had to have their height measured.

It is unsure if male applicants have a different height requirement than women applicants.

Many people who did not meet the height requirement also expressed their disappointment in the comment section.

One commenter asked: "Do they think short people don't need to eat?"

One Tiktok user said: "No one chooses to be born short."

Top image via @itskakwil/TikTok.