Harry Potter-themed bar opens in Chinatown with wizardry drinks & desserts

Calling all Harry Potter fans.

A wizard-themed dessert and bar has reopened in Chinatown.

The Wizard's Brew is tucked on the third floor of a shophouse along Chinatown Street.

The bar seats 28 pax.

Upon entry, you'll be greeted with various wizard-themed photo spots.

There are also props and Harry Potter robes for diners to try on and take photos with.

Here's what we tried:

The Wizard's Brew (S$22+)

A sweet combination of orange juice, soda water, pink grapefruit and gin.

Phoenix Fire (S$22+)

This drink consists of orange juice, lime juice, grenadine and rum. And yes, they literally set the drink on fire.

Quesadilla with BBQ Chicken (S$19+)

Tater Tots with Cheese Dip (S$11+)

Witches Hat (S$19+)

This theatrical dessert consists of chocolate mousse with crunchy pearls, chocolate sponge cake and homemade bonbon chocolate filled with lemon cream.

The Reaper's Gold (S$16+)

Tiramise served with Bailey's-infused pearls.

The bar is kid-friendly and they serve non-alcoholic drinks too.

Bookings and reservations can be made here.

Prices exclude a 10 per cent service charge.

The Wizard's Brew

Address: 10b Trengganu Street, Singapore 058464

Opening hours:

Thursdays to Saturdays: 3pm to 12am

Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 3pm to 11pm

Closed on Mondays.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne.