Harry Potter-themed bar opens in Chinatown with wizardry drinks & desserts

Calling all Harry Potter fans.
A wizard-themed dessert and bar has reopened in Chinatown.
The Wizard's Brew is tucked on the third floor of a shophouse along Chinatown Street.
The bar seats 28 pax.
Upon entry, you'll be greeted with various wizard-themed photo spots.
There are also props and Harry Potter robes for diners to try on and take photos with.
Here's what we tried:
The Wizard's Brew (S$22+)
A sweet combination of orange juice, soda water, pink grapefruit and gin.
Phoenix Fire (S$22+)
This drink consists of orange juice, lime juice, grenadine and rum. And yes, they literally set the drink on fire.
Quesadilla with BBQ Chicken (S$19+)
Tater Tots with Cheese Dip (S$11+)
Witches Hat (S$19+)
This theatrical dessert consists of chocolate mousse with crunchy pearls, chocolate sponge cake and homemade bonbon chocolate filled with lemon cream.
The Reaper's Gold (S$16+)
Tiramise served with Bailey's-infused pearls.
The bar is kid-friendly and they serve non-alcoholic drinks too.
Bookings and reservations can be made here.
Prices exclude a 10 per cent service charge.
The Wizard's Brew
Address: 10b Trengganu Street, Singapore 058464
Opening hours:
Thursdays to Saturdays: 3pm to 12am
Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 3pm to 11pm
Closed on Mondays.
This was a media preview at The Wizard's Brew.
Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne.
