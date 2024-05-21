Back

Harry Potter-themed bar opens in Chinatown with wizardry drinks & desserts

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Calling all Harry Potter fans.

A wizard-themed dessert and bar has reopened in Chinatown.

The Wizard's Brew is tucked on the third floor of a shophouse along Chinatown Street.

Look for this sign and "The Wizard's Brew" is located on the third floor. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The bar seats 28 pax.

Upon entry, you'll be greeted with various wizard-themed photo spots.

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

There are also props and Harry Potter robes for diners to try on and take photos with.

Photos by Yeo Gi-Anne and Livia Soh.

Here's what we tried:

The Wizard's Brew (S$22+)

A sweet combination of orange juice, soda water, pink grapefruit and gin.

Photos by Livia Soh.

Phoenix Fire (S$22+)

This drink consists of orange juice, lime juice, grenadine and rum. And yes, they literally set the drink on fire.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Quesadilla with BBQ Chicken (S$19+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Tater Tots with Cheese Dip (S$11+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne

Witches Hat (S$19+)

This theatrical dessert consists of chocolate mousse with crunchy pearls, chocolate sponge cake and homemade bonbon chocolate filled with lemon cream.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The Reaper's Gold (S$16+)

Tiramise served with Bailey's-infused pearls.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The bar is kid-friendly and they serve non-alcoholic drinks too.

Bookings and reservations can be made here.

Prices exclude a 10 per cent service charge.

@mothership.nova The Wizard’s Brew 📍: 10B Trengganu St, S058464 ⏰: Thursdays to Saturdays, 3pm to 12am Sundays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 3pm to 11pm 🍴: Witches Hat S$19 Phoenix Fire S$22 The Wizard’s Brew S$22 The Reaper’s Gold S$16 Quesadilla with BBQ Chicken S$19 Taters Tots with Cheese Dip S$11 Prices exclude service charge #tiktoksg #harrypotter #harrypottercafe #potterhead #exploresg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #foodtok #dateideassg #whattoplay #chinatown #thewizardsbrew @thewizardsbrew ♬ one of the girls - jnkclip

The Wizard's Brew

Address: 10b Trengganu Street, Singapore 058464

Opening hours: 

Thursdays to Saturdays: 3pm to 12am

Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 3pm to 11pm

Closed on Mondays.

This was a media preview at The Wizard's Brew.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne. 

