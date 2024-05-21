Police arrest boy, 15, within 5 hours for suspected loanshark harassment by fire in Bendemeer

The Singapore police have arrested a 15-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment by fire.

This was after the police were alerted on May 19 to a case of loanshark harassment at a flat along Bendemeer Road.

Discarded newspapers were set on fire outside the unit.

The wall beside the unit was also scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

The identity of the teenager was established with the aid of images from police cameras and follow-up investigations, and he was arrested at his residence within five hours of the incident.

The teenager was charged in court on May 21 with an offence under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of not less than S$5,000, and not more than $50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

For repeat offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between S$6,000 and S$60,000, with imprisonment of not less than two years and up to nine years, and with caning of not less than five strokes and up to ten strokes.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps