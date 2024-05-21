Popular JB eatery Da Cheng Lok Lok opens S'pore outlet in Tai Seng, sells S$1 lok lok & wantan mee

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Da Cheng Lok Lok has opened in Singapore.

The well-loved food chain is known for its large variety of lok look, with a popular outlet near KSL.

The newly-opened Singapore outlet is located in Tai Seng, the store is open from 6pm to 2am daily.

Here's what we tried:

Lok Lok (S$1 per stick)

Priced at S$1 per stick, Da Cheng Lok Lok offers a wide variety of options to choose from including bacon-wrapped mushrooms, broccoli and bacon-wrapped quail eggs.

Wantan Mee (from S$4.50)

Well-coated wanton mee served with charsiew, fried lard and vegetables.

Da Cheng Lok Lok

61 Tai Seng Avenue, Singapore 534167

Opening hours: 6pm to 2am daily

This was a media preview at Da Cheng Lok Lok.

Top image from Lee Wei Lin.