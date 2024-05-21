Popular JB eatery Da Cheng Lok Lok opens S'pore outlet in Tai Seng, sells S$1 lok lok & wantan mee

Da Cheng Lok Lok has opened in Singapore.
The well-loved food chain is known for its large variety of lok look, with a popular outlet near KSL.
The newly-opened Singapore outlet is located in Tai Seng, the store is open from 6pm to 2am daily.
Here's what we tried:
Lok Lok (S$1 per stick)
Priced at S$1 per stick, Da Cheng Lok Lok offers a wide variety of options to choose from including bacon-wrapped mushrooms, broccoli and bacon-wrapped quail eggs.
Wantan Mee (from S$4.50)
@mothership.nova Da Cheng Lok Lok Singapore 📍: 61 Tai Seng Ave, B1-02, S534167 ⏰: Tuesdays to Sundays, 6pm to 2am 🍴: Lok lok S$1/stick Wantan Mee from S$4.50 #tiktoksg #singapore #taiseng #jb #johorbahru #loklok #ksl #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ original sound - 🖤
Well-coated wanton mee served with charsiew, fried lard and vegetables.
Da Cheng Lok Lok
61 Tai Seng Avenue, Singapore 534167
Opening hours: 6pm to 2am daily
This was a media preview at Da Cheng Lok Lok.
Top image from Lee Wei Lin.
