Suspension of Peach Garden restaurant at Thomson Plaza lifted: SFA

The suspension of the Thomson Plaza branch of the Peach Garden restaurant has been lifted.

According to a press release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Peach Garden can resume operations as the restaurant has implemented the required measures stipulated by SFA.

SFA will continue monitoring Peach Garden to ensure it meets food safety requirements.

Between Apr. 17 and 21, 2024, the Ministry of Health and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis involving 58 people after consuming food at the Thomson Plaza Peach Garden.

Two people were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

SFA then suspended Peach Garden on Apr. 22, 2024.

SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will take enforcement action if Peach Garden is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Measures taken by Peach Garden

During its suspension period, Peach Garden disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food, and perishable food items.

The restaurant also cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Food handlers had to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, and Food Hygiene Officers had to reattend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Peach Garden also took additional steps, such as replacing its ice machine, steamer and light cover.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times."

Top photos via Google Maps & Peach Garden website