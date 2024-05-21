Back

Suspension of Peach Garden restaurant at Thomson Plaza lifted: SFA

SFA will continue to place Peach Garden under close surveillance.

Hannah Martens | May 21, 2024, 04:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The suspension of the Thomson Plaza branch of the Peach Garden restaurant has been lifted.

According to a press release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Peach Garden can resume operations as the restaurant has implemented the required measures stipulated by SFA.

SFA will continue monitoring Peach Garden to ensure it meets food safety requirements.

Between Apr. 17 and 21, 2024, the Ministry of Health and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis involving 58 people after consuming food at the Thomson Plaza Peach Garden.

Two people were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

SFA then suspended Peach Garden on Apr. 22, 2024.

SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will take enforcement action if Peach Garden is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Measures taken by Peach Garden

During its suspension period, Peach Garden disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food, and perishable food items.

The restaurant also cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Food handlers had to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, and Food Hygiene Officers had to reattend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Peach Garden also took additional steps, such as replacing its ice machine, steamer and light cover.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times."

Top photos via Google Maps & Peach Garden website

Police arrest boy, 15, within 5 hours for suspected loanshark harassment by fire in Bendemeer

The wall beside the unit was scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

May 21, 2024, 03:19 PM

HSA seizes 400,000 e-vapes & components in Woodlands warehouse worth more than S$5 million

Two male Thai nationals, aged 22 and 30, were arrested at the warehouse.

May 21, 2024, 03:05 PM

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells more DBS shares

He has been trimming his personal stake.

May 21, 2024, 02:32 PM

PM Wong urges S'poreans to remain vigilant against terrorism after Johor police station attack

Singapore's security agencies were at heightened alert due to the May 17 attack on a Johor police station.

May 21, 2024, 01:49 PM

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca plans to build S$2 billion facility in S'pore

It aims to be fully operational by 2029.

May 21, 2024, 01:02 PM

Johor chief minister urges M'sia govt to bring back GST

The reimplementation of GST was in the hope that it will create an additional source of income to support the people.

May 21, 2024, 12:29 PM

Despite Covid-19 surge, no travel ban for S'pore visitors to Indonesia

Travel safe.

May 21, 2024, 11:59 AM

S'porean man, 18, arrested after he allegedly tried to cultivate cannabis plants in Yishun home

In another case, a one-year-old toddler was found in the home of a suspected drug abuser.

May 21, 2024, 11:58 AM

Olivia Rodrigo 2nd S'pore concert added after 1st concert sold out in minutes

Obsessed.

May 21, 2024, 11:38 AM

Cigarettes After Sex to play at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2025

Supper after concert.

May 21, 2024, 11:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.