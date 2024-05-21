HSA seizes 400,000 e-vapes & components in Woodlands warehouse worth more than S$5 million

A total of more than 400,000 e-vaporisers and components worth more than S$5 million were seized at a warehouse in Woodlands Industrial Park during an island enforcement operation on Apr. 24, 2024, according to a media release from ICA and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on May 21.

Two male Thai nationals, aged 22 and 30 years old, were arrested at the warehouse by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers during the operation.

The seized goods at the raided warehouse were kept in boxes:

The scope of the haul was revealed in a video of the warehouse premises.

Second-largest e-vaporiser raid

According to the media release, this was the second-largest seizure of e-vaporisers conducted by HSA.

A raid conducted in March seized more than S$6 million worth of e-vaporisers and components.

The Ministry of Health announced on Mar. 6 that it will be reviewing the legal penalties to ensure a strong deterrence against vaping-related offences.

The measures are part of a broader crackdown on e-vaporiser usage.

More than 2,200 individuals were caught in the first quarter of 2024 for possessing e-vaporisers.

It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Any person convicted of such an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for the second or subsequent offence.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Staying without a valid pass

The two Thai nationals arrested at the warehouse were charged in court on Apr. 26 for staying in Singapore unlawfully without a valid pass.

They are also assisting in investigations pertaining to the e-vaporiser seizure.

Under the Immigration Act, the penalties for overstaying for a period not exceeding 90 days are a fine of up to S$4,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Arrested immigration offenders are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentencing or payment of fines.

ICA advises members of the public to report suspected cases of immigration offenders.

Top photo from HSA.