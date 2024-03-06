Legal penalties to be reviewed to act as 'strong deterrence' against vape-related offences: MOH

The government will be reviewing the legal penalties to ensure a strong deterrence against vaping-related offences, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam during the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 6.

Measures to deter vaping

To detect and remove sales and advertisements of e-vaporisers, the MOH will continue working with the Ministry of Communications and Information, as well as the Infocomm Media Development Authority to engage platform owners.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is also working with agencies such as the National Environment Agency and National Parks Board to step up enforcement checks of possessing and smoking e-vaporisers at public places.

Schools and Institutes of Higher Learning will take disciplinary actions against students caught using or possessing e-vaporisers. This includes suspension or caning for boys in schools.

The MOH have also strengthened efforts to increase awareness about the harms and illegality of vaping, with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) launching a vape-free campaign in 2023 targetted at youths and younger adults.

Vape-related offences

Currently, the possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 in Singapore.

Importing, distributing, selling, or offering e-vaporisers are also offences.

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Related articles

Top image via Canva.