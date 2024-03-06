Back

Legal penalties to be reviewed to act as 'strong deterrence' against vape-related offences: MOH

MOH will work with agencies to step up enforcement checks of possessing and smoking e-cigarettes at public places.

Amber Tay | March 06, 2024, 02:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The government will be reviewing the legal penalties to ensure a strong deterrence against vaping-related offences, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam during the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 6.

Measures to deter vaping

To detect and remove sales and advertisements of e-vaporisers, the MOH will continue working with the Ministry of Communications and Information, as well as the Infocomm Media Development Authority to engage platform owners.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is also working with agencies such as the National Environment Agency and National Parks Board to step up enforcement checks of possessing and smoking e-vaporisers at public places.

Schools and Institutes of Higher Learning will take disciplinary actions against students caught using or possessing e-vaporisers. This includes suspension or caning for boys in schools.

The MOH have also strengthened efforts to increase awareness about the harms and illegality of vaping, with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) launching a vape-free campaign in 2023 targetted at youths and younger adults.

Vape-related offences

Currently, the possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 in Singapore.

Importing, distributing, selling, or offering e-vaporisers are also offences.

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Related articles

Top image via Canva.

Bukit Timah school bus & car accident: 4 arrested, 6 people, including 2 children, injured

The driver of the car was arrested for failing to provide breath specimen.

March 06, 2024, 02:59 PM

Acres screening 'SLAY', a film about the use of animal products in the fashion industry on Mar. 9 in Kallang

Proceeds go towards supporting Acres' work.

March 06, 2024, 02:29 PM

Teen charged with performing obscene act on cat in Bukit Panjang

He is also accused of committing other unrelated offences.

March 06, 2024, 02:07 PM

Firsthand: Why I’ll grieve for a Kembangan field I never knew

The only constant in life, is change.

March 06, 2024, 01:54 PM

MediShield Life to see higher premiums to cover higher claims: Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that hospital bills have risen by five per cent annually in public hospitals, and seven per cent in private hospitals.

March 06, 2024, 01:50 PM

Thai PM's remarks on Taylor Swift deal not to 'express jealousy' towards S'pore, but to 'admire & compliment'

No bad blood.

March 06, 2024, 01:29 PM

Taylor Swift spotted at Koma restaurant in MBS

Yes, the one with the torii gates.

March 06, 2024, 01:11 PM

S'pore will respect outcome of US presidential election & work with whoever's elected: PM Lee

He was asked about how Singapore and Australia are preparing for "a US president that might not share the same views in terms of trade and its benefits."

March 06, 2024, 12:09 PM

New hospital to be built in Tengah, will be completed by early 2030s

New hospital.

March 06, 2024, 12:02 PM

Bukit Timah accident: Burning car, wrecked school bus, multiple ambulances seen on road

The accident happened near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue.

March 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.