3 otters wander into People’s Park Centre, pee & poo in travel agency office

Three otters visited People’s Park Centre in Chinatown at about 4pm on Monday, May 20, causing a commotion inside the mall.

According to a video uploaded on TikTok, they wandered into a Buddhist amulet shop that housed a statue of a four-faced Buddha before making their way into a travel agency on the ground floor.

While there, the trio laid on the ground.

A stall assistant selling food said he saw that the otters appeared wet and reminded a customer that the animals are wild.

Locked in travel agency office

A Shin Min Daily News reporter rushed to the scene and found the otters in the office of the travel agency.

A agency staff said customers who were in the shop at that time ran out when the otters wandered in.

After the otters entered an office room, a member of the public closed the door, which prevented them from wandering about further.

Defecated in office

According to Shin Min, once the otters could not escape, they were seen defecating and urinating in the office space.

Documents were seen strewn all over and stained with excrement.

Police officers and mall management staff were then spotted at the scene.

A store assistant from a nearby shop said he initially thought that a fight or some dispute had occurred.

The appearance of the otters attracted a large number of people who tried to take photos of them.

When personnel from the National Parks Board (NParks) showed up, they requested the staff at the travel agency to clear out so that they could remove the otters.

It took about 30 minutes for the otters to be captured and removed.

The otters were reportedly in the mall for about two hours.

