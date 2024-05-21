British man, 73, dies after severe turbulence hit SQ321, 7 in critical condition: Thai authorities

A 73-year-old British man likely died from a heart attack after severe turbulence hit a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London to Singapore.

A general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn also said in a press conference on May 21, 2024, that seven are in critical condition.

Over 50 people, including crew members, are hurt.

Kittikachorn added that some people with minor injuries have left the hospital and are ready to travel back to Singapore.

Flight SQ321 had to be diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm Singapore time on May 21.

SIA confirmed in the post that there were injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew.

SIA said in its latest update: “We can confirm that there are multiple injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. As of 1950hrs Singapore time on 21 May 2024, 18 individuals have been hospitalised. Another 12 are being treated in hospitals. The remaining passengers and crew are being examined and given treatment, where necessary, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok."

Condolences

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat also posted condolence messages on Facebook.

