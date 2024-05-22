Korean DJ who dresses as monk's S'pore performance will not have religious elements

The South Korean DJ, NewJeansNim, will not include religious elements in his upcoming performance in Singapore.

NewJeansNim, who is known for wearing monk robes and incorporating Buddhist elements into his performances, will be spinning at a nightclub called Club Rich on Jun. 19, 2024.

A second performance on Jun. 20 has been added after the first night was sold out, according to Club Rich's post on Instagram on May 20.

His upcoming performance has caused a stir, with the Singapore Buddhist Federation calling on local authorities to put a stop to the event.

NewJeansNim's performance in Singapore cannot have religious elements

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on May 21 that they are aware of NewJeansNim's performance at Club Rich.

SPF said it has engaged Club Rich and its stakeholders as the nature of NewJeansNim's performance may violate the conditions of the public entertainment licence.

According to the Public Entertainment Licence conditions, the licensee must ensure that the public entertainment provided at their premise is not likely to be offensive to any race, religion, ethnicity or nationality or potentially cause disharmony amongst different groups.

SPF said it has advised Club Rich and its stakeholders to adhere to the conditions of the public entertainment licence.

SPF added that Club Rich's licensee and stakeholders have acknowledged its advisory.

They have also informed SPF that they will ensure that the performance adheres to the licencing conditions, including ensuring that the performance will not involve any elements associated with religion, be it in the attire, hand gestures, artefacts, songs and lyrics.

SPF said it is committed to ensuring strict adherence to licencing conditions, and any breaches will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Operators found to be in breach of the licencing conditions may have their licences revoked.

As of the time of writing, Club Rich has not issued a statement regarding NewJeansNim performance on Jun. 19 and 20.

Edwin Tong: MCCY worked with SPF

Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also issued a statement on NewJeansNim's performance on Facebook on May 21.

Tong said there are clear rules about what can or cannot be staged at public entertainment performances, and that local authorities take a "very serious view of acts which denigrates religion", adding that such acts are not only an offence, but cannot be tolerated.

He added:

"The rationale is very clear; we live in a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society, we respect each other, and we take steps to protect our social cohesion."

He said MCCY worked with SPF in engaging the licensee and reminding them to adhere strictly to the licence conditions.

"The licence holder has assured the police that they will ensure that any performance staged will adhere to the licencing conditions, including ensuring that the performance will not involve any elements which is associated with religion," he concluded.

Shanmugam: Using Buddhist elements in performance "offensive" and "not acceptable"

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam also issued a statement on NewJeansNim's performance on Facebook on May 22.

Drawing reference from NewJeansNim's past performances, where he incorporated religious verses and a Buddhist prayer item, Shanmugam said such behaviour would be offensive to the local Buddhist community and is not acceptable.

Shanmugam reiterated what SPF said earlier, "Police have told the nightclub owners that action will be taken, if the performance proceeds. They understood our position, and have agreed to cooperate."

"This news has come out on Vesak Day, an unfortunate coincidence. But the Buddhist community, (like other communities) knows that the Government will take firm action, in respect of such things."

"Wishing all our Buddhist friends peace and happiness, as they celebrate this special day."

South Korean news outlet The Chosun reported that NewJeansNim was presented with prayer beads and a headset by the head of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, and was said to be aiding in the advance of "young Buddhism".

About NewJeansNim

However, NewJeansNim, who was previously a Korean entertainer and comedian, has not been ordained as a monk.

His name is Yoon Seongho, and his stage name is an amalgam of the K-pop girl group, NewJeans, and “sunim”, the Korean title for Buddhist monks or nuns, which he adopted about a year ago.

His performances in Malaysia were cancelled after the authorities there slammed his shows as "completely inappropriate" and said they "should be stopped".

Top image from NewJeansNim's Instagram