MP Baey Yam Keng's youngest brother, 50, dies from brain haemorrhage

Condolences.

Fiona Tan | May 22, 2024, 03:26 PM

Baey Yam Keng's youngest brother, 50-year-old Baey Yam Chuan, passed away on May 16, 2024 from a brain haemorrhage.

Passed away in Abu Dhabi

Baey, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC), announced his brother's death on his social media accounts on May 21 in hopes that the posts would reach his brother's friends and contacts.

"As we do not have much contact with his classmates, friends, former colleagues and other contacts, I felt responsible as his eldest brother to share this information for Yam Chuan."

He said his brother passed away in Abu Dhabi, where he had been working for the last six years, and leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the Singapore Embassy, his brother's employer and colleagues at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and friends in Abu Dhabi for helping to facilitate the transport of his brother's remains back to Singapore.

Simple memorial service

He said his brother's ashes arrived on May 19, and a simple memorial service will be held on May 25 at Woodlands Memorial.

"Although his life ended abruptly and too soon, we welcome his friends to come together to remember Yam Chuan."

The MP asked those who wished to attend to fill out a form so that he could plan the logistics and catering.

He said his family kindly requests no wreaths or donations.

"Thank you for your friendship with my little brother and being part of Ah Chuan’s life."

Top image from Baey Yam Keng/Facebook

