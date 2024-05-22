Swee Choon Tim Sum opening at Anchorvale Village in Sengkang on May 31

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Swee Choon Tim Sum is opening at the newly-built Anchorvale Village in Sengkang.

The 40-seater eatery in the northeast will be the brand's sixth outlet in Singapore.

The soft opening will be on Friday, May 31, at 8am.

Operating hours for the new outlet will be from 8am to 10pm daily, with the last order at 9:30pm.

BBQ meats menu

The new outlet will be updating its offerings by introducing new items.

An exclusive barbecue meats menu will be launched at the Sengkang outlet.

● Soya Sauce Chicken: S$13 per plate, S$18 for half chicken, S$36 for whole chicken

● Honey Char Siew: S$12.80 per plate

● Roasted Pork: S$12.80 per plate

The roasted meat dishes are served with rice or noodles.

Swee Choo Tim Sum, which has a 63-year history, has expanded beyond its flagship Jalan Besar outlet, which has acquired the reputation of being a supper spot.

It is currently also located at Century Square in Tampines, AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, Nex in Serangoon, as well as Changi Airport Terminal 2, which is open 24 hours daily.

