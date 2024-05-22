Back

Swee Choon Tim Sum opening at Anchorvale Village in Sengkang on May 31

Its 6th outlet in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | May 22, 2024, 10:50 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Swee Choon Tim Sum is opening at the newly-built Anchorvale Village in Sengkang.

The 40-seater eatery in the northeast will be the brand's sixth outlet in Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant (@sweechoon.sg)

The soft opening will be on Friday, May 31, at 8am.

Operating hours for the new outlet will be from 8am to 10pm daily, with the last order at 9:30pm.

BBQ meats menu

The new outlet will be updating its offerings by introducing new items.

An exclusive barbecue meats menu will be launched at the Sengkang outlet.

By Swee Choon Tim Sum

By Swee Choon Tim Sum

● Soya Sauce Chicken: S$13 per plate, S$18 for half chicken, S$36 for whole chicken

● Honey Char Siew: S$12.80 per plate

● Roasted Pork: S$12.80 per plate

The roasted meat dishes are served with rice or noodles.

Swee Choo Tim Sum, which has a 63-year history, has expanded beyond its flagship Jalan Besar outlet, which has acquired the reputation of being a supper spot.

It is currently also located at Century Square in Tampines, AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, Nex in Serangoon, as well as Changi Airport Terminal 2, which is open 24 hours daily.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Livia Soh & Swee Choon Tim Sum

SQ321 update: British man, 73, who died was retiree going for 'holiday of a lifetime' with wife

RIP.

May 22, 2024, 02:32 PM

S'pore sees itself as exceptional, but complacency will make us a 'small little island of smug people': Ho Kwon Ping

Ho offered sage advice to aspiring Singaporean entrepreneurs.

May 22, 2024, 12:42 PM

SIA CEO apologises to SQ321 passengers for 'traumatic experience'

131 passengers and 12 crew arrived in Singapore from Bangkok in the wee hours of May 22.

May 22, 2024, 12:26 PM

Korean DJ who dresses as monk's S'pore performance will not have religious elements

Local organisers have told SPF that they will adhere to public entertainment licence conditions.

May 22, 2024, 12:16 PM

Tickets to Pope Francis' Papal Mass in S'pore not available to overseas Catholics yet

Tickets are free of charge.

May 22, 2024, 11:16 AM

Former Trust Yoga instructor found guilty of molesting 3 women, acquitted of molesting a 4th

He committed the offenses during 2019 and 2020, when he was conducting classes at local yoga studio Trust Yoga.

May 22, 2024, 10:20 AM

Bus driver, 25, & at least 20 passengers injured after Tower Transit bus hits road barrier at Changi Airport T3

Investigations are ongoing.

May 21, 2024, 11:33 PM

Job seekers in Batam, Indonesia supposedly turned away if shorter than 155cm

*Pulls out insoles*

May 21, 2024, 11:18 PM

41 S'poreans onboard SQ321, flight encountered 'sudden extreme turbulence' over Irrawaddy Basin: SIA

Most of the passengers are from Australia.

May 21, 2024, 11:10 PM

British man, 73, dies after severe turbulence hit SQ321, 7 in critical condition: Thai authorities

He reportedly suffered from a heart attack.

May 21, 2024, 10:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.