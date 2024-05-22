Tickets to Pope Francis' Papal Mass in S'pore not available to overseas Catholics yet

Tickets for a Papal Mass in Singapore, which is expected to be conducted by Pope Francis, have not been released for overseas Catholics yet.

This was confirmed by the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Organising Committee and the Archdiocese of Singapore.

The announcement comes after organisers received several inquiries about tickets for overseas Catholics for the Pope's Papal Mass event in Singapore, according to an advisory on the Roman Catholic Archdiose of Singapore's website on May 17.

Pope Francis, 87, will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13 for a state visit and is likely to hold a Papal Mass on Sep. 12.

Organisers said that ticket arrangements for overseas Catholics to attend the Papal Mass are currently "being worked out" and that no tickets have been released yet.

All tickets to the event are free and are non-transferable.

Currently, there is no information on how the tickets will be allocated.

The Organising Committee has also advised members of the public to be wary of offers of paid or guaranteed Papal Mass tickets.

Details of the visit will be released progressively in due course on the www.popefrancis2024.sg website.

Top photos via Pope Francis/Facebook & CatholicNews.Sg/Facebook