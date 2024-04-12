Back

Pope Francis, 87, confirmed visiting S'pore from Sep. 11-13, 2024

Details of the visit will be released progressively.

Belmont Lay | April 12, 2024, 06:23 PM

Events

Pope Francis, 87, will be visiting Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13, 2024, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore confirmed.

Cardinal William Goh, the Archbishop of Singapore, said: “It has been 38 years since we had a visit from the Vicar of Christ to Singapore, when Pope St John Paul II honoured us with a visit on 20 November 1986."

"It is my hope that this visit of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will bring renewed fervour to all Catholics in Singapore, uniting them in faith and mission, especially in these most challenging of times."

The highlight of Pope Francis' visit is expected to be a Eucharistic celebration with his flock, likely on Sep. 12, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore also revealed in its statement.

Details of the visit are still being discussed between the Singapore government, the Holy See and local church officials.

More information about the papal visit will be released progressively in due course on the www.popefrancis2024.sg website.

Photos via Catholic SG/Facebook & Vatican News/Facebook

