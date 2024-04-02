Back

Pope Francis, 87, expected to visit S'pore in Sep. 2024

The last papal visit was almost 40 years ago.

Belmont Lay | April 02, 2024, 07:05 PM

Pope Francis is expected to visit Singapore in September 2024.

The last time a pope visited Singapore was about 38 years ago in 1986 when the late Pope John Paul II made a brief five-hour stopover on the island that drew thousands of Roman Catholics.

The pontiff's plans to travel to Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in 2024 was revealed by the de facto Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher to America magazine in January.

America is a monthly Catholic magazine published by the Jesuits of the US.

EWTN Vatican, another media outlet separately reported that the Pope’s agenda for 2024 was for a 10-day visit to Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.

The upcoming tour will mark only the second papal visit to Singapore.

Pope Francis, 87, is expected to spend at least a day in Singapore.

A possible visit to Vietnam is being considered.

The only obstacle for the pope’s visit here is his ailing health.

On March 29, he withdrew abruptly from the Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum.

Singapore has about 395,000 Roman Catholics, a 2020 census showed.

Image via Vatican News/Facebook

