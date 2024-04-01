Pope Francis washes the feet of 12 women in prison, breaks with tradition

Pope Francis washed the feet of 12 women at a prison in Rome on March 28.

The act was highly significant as it was the first time the pope has washed the feet of women only during a ceremony at a special annual service that emphasises humility.

The 87-year-old pontiff led the ceremony at Rebibbia prison in Rome and washed the feet of each of the women from his wheelchair.

Many of the women were in tears.

The foot-washing ritual took place before Easter and sought to imitate Jesus Christ’s washing of his disciples’ feet the night before he died.

Pope's health difficulties recently

The pope has been experiencing health and mobility difficulties recently.

But that has not put a halt to the pope's ways of breaking with tradition.

Ever since his election, he has taken this feet-washing ceremony out of Vatican territory.

He has washed the feet of Muslims, prisoners, refugees and the disabled.

However, this is the first time a pope has washed the feet of women exclusively during the ceremony.

His predecessor, Benedict XVI, only washed the feet of men, and later switched to washing only the feet of priests.

The pontiff has been suffering from a bout of ill health.

On Feb. 28, he was admitted to hospital for tests.

Over the winter months, Francis has battled with bouts of bronchitis, cold and flu.

