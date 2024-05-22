Back

Bishan 5-room HDB DBSS flat sold for S$1.5 million

It is the most expensive resale flat in Bishan.

Fiona Tan | May 22, 2024, 04:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A five-room Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat in Bishan recently changed hands for a whopping S$1.5 million.

While this HDB resale flat is not the most expensive in Singapore — that record currently goes to a five-room flat in Tiong Bahru that was sold for S$1.588 million — it is the most expensive resale flat in Bishan.

Why so expensive?

According to property marketplace 99.co, the flat is located at Block 275A in the Natura Loft development, which is along Bishan Street 24.

The units at Natura Loft belong to the now-defunct Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS), and there are a total of 480 units in three 40-store residential blocks.

What is DBSS?

The government launched DBSS units in 2005 but axed it a few years later after receiving complaints, particularly when a series of five-room DBSS flats at Centrale 8 in Tampines went on sale for S$880,000 each in 2011.

Other complaints included poor design, workmanship and units riddled with defects.

As such, DBSS units are a rarity and there are only 13 DBSS projects, totalling 8,533 DBSS units available in Singapore.

Also known as a "premium HDB flat", DBSS units are supposedly built with designs which resemble condominium units and are mostly situated in mature estates.

Natura Loft, for instance, is located in Bishan, which has plenty of amenities conveniently within reach, as 99.co noted and reported.

The premium associated with DBSS unit is reflected in the prices of its units; they are typically more expensive than HDB flats, but cheaper than condominiums.

High floor, 86 years left

Besides its DBSS specifications and its location, the five-room Natura Loft HDB resale flat is located between the 22nd to 24th floors.

The unit spans 1,292 sq ft and has 86 years left on its 99-year lease.

Related stories

https://mothership.sg/2024/05/bukit-merah-5-room-flat-most-expensive-april-2024

Top image by Fan Yang/Google Maps and from SRX.

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces July 4 general election

Summer election.

May 23, 2024, 12:30 AM

SPF issues prohibition of disposal orders on about S$530 million of assets of man involved in S$3 billion money laundering case

They also froze bank accounts with over S$157 million in them.

May 22, 2024, 10:04 PM

Baby civet in S'pore cries for help after fall from tree, mother swiftly comes to the rescue

Poor baby.

May 22, 2024, 09:36 PM

2 of 4 S'pore brothers, who sexually abused younger sister from 2018 to 2022, sentenced to jail

The victim was eight when the abuse first started.

May 22, 2024, 08:52 PM

M'sia signals beginning of the end of cheap fuel by cutting diesel subsidy, saving projected S$1.15 billion yearly

Fuel in Malaysia has been subsidised since 1983.

May 22, 2024, 08:11 PM

SQ321 update: 2 S'poreans in ICU, 3 others hospitalised in Bangkok

Five passengers are returning to Singapore on May 22.

May 22, 2024, 06:56 PM

'Worst in 30 years of flying': SQ321 passengers describe chaotic scenes during severe turbulence

Numerous passengers have shared that the first 10 hours of the flight was without incident, and that the turbulence hit very suddenly.

May 22, 2024, 04:41 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng's youngest brother, 50, dies from brain haemorrhage

Condolences.

May 22, 2024, 03:26 PM

SQ321 update: British man, 73, who died was retiree going for 'holiday of a lifetime' with wife

RIP.

May 22, 2024, 02:32 PM

S'pore sees itself as exceptional, but complacency will make us a 'small little island of smug people': Ho Kwon Ping

Ho offered sage advice to aspiring Singaporean entrepreneurs.

May 22, 2024, 12:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.