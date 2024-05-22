SQ321 update: 2 S'poreans in ICU, 3 others hospitalised in Bangkok

Two Singaporean passengers who were onboard Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which departed from London on May 21, are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Bangkok hospitals.

Flight SQ321, which was bound for Singapore, made an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after it was hit by "sudden extreme turbulence" over the Irrawaddy Basin about 10 hours into the flight.

Another three Singaporeans are hospitalised in Bangkok.

58 passengers currently still in hospital

SIA said there were 41 Singaporeans on board SQ321, which was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew.

Samitivej Hospital, a company that owns and operates several hospitals and health centres in Bangkok, posted an update May 22 on the injured passengers from SQ321 on Facebook.

85 injured passengers were taken to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, the hospital closest to Suvarnabhumi Airport, along with the Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Bangkok Hospital, while another 15 were treated at Samitivej Suvarnabhumi Medical Clinic.

Samitivej Hospital said 27 passengers have been discharged from the respective hospitals as of 1pm on May 22.

This means that 58 passengers are currently still hospitalised.

Two Singaporeans in ICU, three hospitalised

41 passengers are still at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, of which 13, including one Singaporean, are in ICU, and 28 are hospitalised.

15 others are at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, where seven, including one Singaporean, are in ICU and eight are hospitalised.

There are only two patients, both Singaporeans, in Bangkok Hospital. Neither of them is in the ICU.

Samitivej Hospital said nine patients successfully underwent surgery at its Srinakarin hospital on May 21 and are in stable condition.

Five other patients are expected to undergo surgery on May 22.

Five passengers and one crew member returning

In an update just past 5:30pm on May 22, SIA said five passengers who were on board SQ321 will be "returning to Singapore" within the day.

Another 74 passengers and six crew members are still in Bangkok. This includes those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight.

One crew member is scheduled to return to Singapore on May 23.

SIA said it is actively reaching out to their passengers' family members and loved ones, where possible, to provide updates and offer any needed support.

Its chairman Peter Seah said, "I assure all passengers and crew members who were on board the aircraft that we are committed to supporting them during this difficult time."

SIA said family members and loved ones seeking information may contact them through the hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).

