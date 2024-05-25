Cameroonian man, 23, forges Sports Hub staff pass to watch Bruno Mars concert for 'free', gets 10 weeks' jail

A 23-year-old man flew in from Cameroon to watch the Bruno Mars concert held at Singapore Sports Hub last month in April.

However, Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu didn't have tickets.

His plan?

The plan

Bruno Mars performed at the National Stadium in Singapore on Apr. 3, Apr. 5, and Apr. 6, with ticket prices ranging from S$108 to S$598.

To get into the concert areas, concertgoers, firstly, need a ticket, and then go through bag checks and ticket scanners.

The day Tengueu landed in Singapore on Apr. 2, he went to Sports Hub to recce the area.

He then discovered that if he had a staff pass, he could enter the concert venue freely — technically bypassing all the security.

Thus, he concocted a plan to become a "staff".

The "side quest" to get a staff pass

Tengueu decided he needed to forge a staff pass but needed images of the actual passes to Photoshop one.

He then went about chatting up Sports Hub staff and took videos of their staff pass without their knowledge.

The next day, on Apr. 3, at around 5:45pm, Tengueu started to Photoshop his "staff pass" using the videos he recorded.

He also made a fake "VIP ticket" using images he found online.

After that, he located a printing shop and printed multiple copies of both his "staff pass" and "VIP ticket".

The "staff pass" was apparently complete with both front and back.

When the plan went too well

Tengueu was prepared with a lanyard to carry his "staff pass" and a reflective vest to complete his "staff look".

At around 8pm, he arrived at Sports Hub, managed to get past security at the bag check area, and entered the National Stadium.

He even posted an Instagram story about his feat.

“I'm trying to get into the concert of Bruno Mars without having any ticket," he wrote in English.

The caption in French, complete with crying emojis, loosely translates to: "When people ask me for information, I answer them anything."

"People don't stop asking," he added at the end, likely in reference to having people asking him for information because he was wearing a staff pass and looked like a staff.

Stopped by the final boss at the VIP area

Sometime during the concert, Tengueu decided to try his luck to get into the VIP area.

However, he was immediately stopped by a security officer who asked whether he was authorised to enter.

Tengueu tried to escape and told the security officer he was leaving, but the security officer demanded to take a photo of his "staff pass" before letting him leave.

He then managed to finish watching the concert and left undetected.

Sports Hub went into max alert level

After the concert, the security officer who took a photo of Tengueu's "staff pass" tried to verify its authenticity and realised it was forged.

The security team was then alerted and a search was conducted to look for him.

However, Tengueu had already managed to leave.

The rest of the security officers were then alerted of the incident and were instructed to look out for him should he show up again.

Tengueu showed up on the second day of the concert and was identified and detained before he could even enter the grounds.

The police arrested him and searched his hotel room. In addition to the ones on him, they found 12 forged staff passes and 15 forged VIP tickets.

Paid the price

Tengueu pleaded guilty to three offences, including forgery and cheating, on May 24. Another three charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kiera Yu highlighted that Tengueu's offences were a "significant breach of the public order", as he had trespassed into an area which was "extremely congested" and had strict security measures in place.

Yu said Tengueu managed to watch the concert for "free", which would have otherwise cost him at least $108 for a ticket.

Yu also said the fact that Tengueu "blatantly attempted" the same plans on another day after he had gotten away with it on the first day showed his lack of remorse.

Moreover, Yu pointed out that not only had Tengueu taken "significant lengths" to plan his crimes, but he also publicised them on social media.

"Spreading his method of trespassing into the National Stadium on social media speaks further to the potential damage done to the security of such large-scale events if more were to emulate his actions of flippantly flouting security checks and cheating his way into venues that he is otherwise not authorised to enter."

Tengueu was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.

Top photos via court documents.