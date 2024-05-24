The French American Bakery opens new outlet in Takashimaya

If you're a fan of sweet bakes, you're in luck.

Known for its croissants and hot chocolate, The French American Bakery has opened a new outlet at Takashimaya's food hall.

About the bakery

The bakery gained attention on TikTok for its hot chocolate with torched marshmallow fluff.

They will be opening a third outlet at Hillion Mall soon.

The French American Bakery

Address: Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872,

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm daily

Top image from The French American Bakery and Mothership.