The French American Bakery opens new outlet in Takashimaya

If you're a fan of sweet bakes, you're in luck.
Known for its croissants and hot chocolate, The French American Bakery has opened a new outlet at Takashimaya's food hall.
About the bakery
The bakery gained attention on TikTok for its hot chocolate with torched marshmallow fluff.
@thefrenchamericanbakery Introducing our lovely Hot Chocolate with Torched Marshmallow Fluff that will warm your soul and tantalise your taste buds! 🍫☕️☁️ #hotchocolate #hotchocolatedrink #chocolate #bakery #sweet #marshmallow #bakerylife #pastrylove #pastry #beverage ♬ Upbeat Funk - FASSounds
They will be opening a third outlet at Hillion Mall soon.
The French American Bakery
Address: Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872,
Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm daily
Top image from The French American Bakery and Mothership.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.