S'porean man, 37, charged for allegedly framing wife by planting 200g of cannabis in her car

He allegedly did it in a basement carpark at Punggol.

Seri Mazliana | May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM

A 37-year-old Singaporean man was charged for allegedly trying to frame his wife for drug possession.

According to charge sheets, Tan Xianglong had allegedly wanted to mislead the police by placing 216.17g of cannabis in a car used by her.

What happened

Charge sheets revealed that he had allegedly put 11 packets of cannabis in the car parked at the basement carpark of 408C Northshore Drive in Punggol.

The contents of the packets containing "vegetable matter" were then analysed and found to be cannabis weighing at least 216.17g in total.

Charges

Tan was charged with one count of fabricating false evidence with the intent to procure conviction of an offence and one count of possessing controlled drugs.

The case has been adjourned to a later date.

For fabricating false evidence with the intent to procure conviction of an offence, knowing that any person will likely be convicted of an offence punishable with imprisonment for 7 years or more, Tan may be punished as a person convicted of that offence would be liable to be punished.

For possession of controlled drugs, he may face up to 10 years in jail, a fine of S$20,000, or both.

Top photos via Canva

