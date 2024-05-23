Back

Passersby try to smash car window to save unconscious driver after Bukit Timah Road accident

Passersby were also performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person at the site.

Tharun Suresh | May 23, 2024, 04:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A group of passersby rescued an unconscious driver trapped in his car following an accident by attempting to break one of the car windows on May 15, 2024.

While it is not clear whether they succeeded in breaking the window, members of the public were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the trapped driver before the arrival of emergency services.

A video posted by user @user467681369205, circulating on TikTok, shows two men using a heavy metallic object to try to break through the window of a black SUV:

@user467681369205♬ original sound - user467681369205

The 14-second clip shows a man in a red t-shirt repeatedly hitting the car window before another man in black takes over.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 8:45am on May 15.

The accident, involving two cars, took place near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Kampong Java Road.

SCDF said that a few members of the public were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person at the accident site when they arrived, and confirmed that this was the driver of the black car.

Emergency medical personnel then took over the resuscitation efforts.

SCDF said it will be reaching out to the members of the public who rendered assistance, to commend them for their public spiritedness.

A 45-year-old male driver was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while a 71-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital.

SPF said that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from @user467681369205/TikTok

 

Australian media watchdog sues Singtel-owned Optus over 2022 data breach

Optus said it intends to defend itself.

May 23, 2024, 03:17 PM

Scoot flight from S’pore to Langkawi on May 17 reportedly encountered smoke in plane, diverted to Penang

The crew had sent out a mayday call before landing safely at Penang.

May 23, 2024, 02:04 PM

Bukit Timah Turf City estate to have up to 20,000 public & private houses, served by 2 MRT stations

Ready in 20 to 30 years' time.

May 23, 2024, 01:35 PM

Fireworks at Padang, Marina Bay, & 5 heartland locations for National Day 2024

Celebrations will extend into the long weekend as National Day falls on a Friday this year.

May 23, 2024, 12:34 PM

PIE 6-vehicle chain collision: Taxi ends up on top of car's bonnet

Three people were taken to hospital.

May 23, 2024, 12:04 PM

Japanese YouTuber Kimono Mom has meet & greet session at Serangoon Gardens on May 25

She'll be at the Garden Vibes event.

May 23, 2024, 11:33 AM

S'porean WWE star Dante Chen picks up shocking win over Lexis King, but victory shrouded in controversy

What's next for Chen?

May 23, 2024, 11:01 AM

M'sia-born businessman Tan Hock Eng declared world's highest paid CEO

He has been described as the skinny boy from Penang who then became a global leader.

May 23, 2024, 10:30 AM

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces July 4 general election

Summer election.

May 23, 2024, 12:30 AM

SPF issues prohibition of disposal orders on about S$530 million of assets of man involved in S$3 billion money laundering case

They also froze bank accounts with over S$157 million in them.

May 22, 2024, 10:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.