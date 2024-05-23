Passersby try to smash car window to save unconscious driver after Bukit Timah Road accident

A group of passersby rescued an unconscious driver trapped in his car following an accident by attempting to break one of the car windows on May 15, 2024.

While it is not clear whether they succeeded in breaking the window, members of the public were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the trapped driver before the arrival of emergency services.

A video posted by user @user467681369205, circulating on TikTok, shows two men using a heavy metallic object to try to break through the window of a black SUV:

The 14-second clip shows a man in a red t-shirt repeatedly hitting the car window before another man in black takes over.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 8:45am on May 15.

The accident, involving two cars, took place near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Kampong Java Road.

SCDF said that a few members of the public were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person at the accident site when they arrived, and confirmed that this was the driver of the black car.

Emergency medical personnel then took over the resuscitation efforts.

SCDF said it will be reaching out to the members of the public who rendered assistance, to commend them for their public spiritedness.

A 45-year-old male driver was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while a 71-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital.

SPF said that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from @user467681369205/TikTok