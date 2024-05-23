Scoot flight from S’pore to Langkawi on May 17 reportedly encountered smoke in plane, diverted to Penang

A Scoot plane heading to Langkawi, Malaysia, from Singapore, had to divert to Penang on May 17, 2024, after the aircrew declared a mayday.

According to Aviation Herald, the flight TR-478, an Airbus A320-200N, reportedly had smoke in its avionics bay.

As a result, the plane was reportedly diverted to Penang for a safe landing at about 10:12am.

The avionics bay houses the electronic, navigation and communication systems of the plane.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Scoot spokesperson said a "technical fault" was detected on the plane.

Scoot also said they arranged a ferry flight for the passengers, which departed from Penang to Langkawi at 4:18pm.

In the meantime, Scoot provided food and refreshments for the affected passengers.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where possible."

Top photo from Star Alliance Virtual