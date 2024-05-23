Back

Car hits boy, 9, at Yishun HDB car park

The boy was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Hannah Martens | May 23, 2024, 05:55 PM

A nine-year-old boy was knocked down at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) car park in Yishun on May 22, 2024.

In a video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a black car could be seen colliding into a boy wearing a bright orange shirt.

A football could be seen rolling on the road.

Upon impact, the boy ended up on the underside of the car.

Screaming could be heard in the video.

After the car backed up, the boy sat up.

It appeared that the boy's leg was trapped under the front left wheel of the vehicle.

The boy then managed to stand up, and the driver of the black car exited the vehicle.

A pair of boys were seen running over to the boy who got hit.

GIF made from SG Road Vigilante video.

The Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at Block 437 Yishun Avenue 6.

The boy was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

