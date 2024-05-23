Back

1 worker dead, 2 others in ICU after inhaling poisonous gas at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks: PUB

They were carrying out routine tank cleaning works.

Seri Mazliana | May 23, 2024, 05:51 PM

One worker has died while two others are in intensive care after inhaling a poisonous gas at the Choa Chu Kang Waterworks PUB site on May 23, 2024 at around 11:15am.

In a statement on May 23, a spokesperson from PUB said that the sub-contractor workers collapsed while carrying out routine tank cleaning works.

According to early investigations, the workers inhaled hydrogen sulphide, a gas produced from sludge, as a by-product of the water treatment process.

All three workers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state.

One worker died at the hospital while the other two remain in the intensive care unit (ICU).

PUB has implemented a safety timeout for similar operations in confined spaces and is reviewing the associated safety measures.

PUB also conveyed its condolences to the deceased's family and are rendering support to the affected families.

The spokesperson said: "Safety and health at all our workplaces are of utmost importance to PUB. We will cooperate fully with the investigation."

Top photos via PUB Facebook.

