KFC S’pore fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5 at selected outlets

There will also be sides.

Fasiha Nazren | May 23, 2024, 06:12 PM

KFC Singapore's all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet is returning this year.

To commemorate International Fried Chicken Day, KFC will have its second edition of the Unlimited Chicken Feast from Jul. 3 to 5.

The feast will take place at five outlets:

  • Harbourfront Centre

  • Kallang Stadium

  • Rivervale Plaza

  • Eastpoint Mall

  • Woodlands 888

The buffet will last 90 minutes per session.

Diners can expect unlimited fried chicken and a variety of sauces including Original Recipe Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Mayonnaise, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, with new sauces Mentaiko Mayo and Hot Sauce.

Diners can also look forward to new sides like Shaker Fries and Shaker Popcorn Chicken with seasonings like Spicy Texas BBQ, and Cheese and Onion.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

