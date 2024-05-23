KFC S’pore fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5 at selected outlets

KFC Singapore's all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet is returning this year.

To commemorate International Fried Chicken Day, KFC will have its second edition of the Unlimited Chicken Feast from Jul. 3 to 5.

The feast will take place at five outlets:

Harbourfront Centre

Kallang Stadium

Rivervale Plaza

Eastpoint Mall

Woodlands 888

The buffet will last 90 minutes per session.

Diners can expect unlimited fried chicken and a variety of sauces including Original Recipe Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Mayonnaise, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, with new sauces Mentaiko Mayo and Hot Sauce.

Diners can also look forward to new sides like Shaker Fries and Shaker Popcorn Chicken with seasonings like Spicy Texas BBQ, and Cheese and Onion.

Top image from KFC Singapore.