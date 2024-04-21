Back

LTA investigating after video of e-bikes & e-scooters racing in S'pore put up online

Racing at Tanah Merah Coast Road & Bay East Garden park connector.

Belmont Lay | April 21, 2024, 03:21 AM

A video showing several power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and e-scooters racing at high speeds at various locations in Singapore was put up online and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating.

The locations seen in the video included Tanah Merah Coast Road, as well as a park connector at Bay East Garden next to Marina Bay.

One of the riders was apparently seen in a Superman pose with his legs straightened and pointed backwards, while on the device.

LTA told Mothership it has stepped up enforcement efforts in the areas that the videos were shot and will take individuals to task if they are found to be in violation of regulations.

"We take a serious view of those who endanger others with their irresponsible behaviour," LTA added.

The video’s caption claimed that the e-bikes and e-scooters have been illegally modified to travel at speeds beyond what is allowed in Singapore.

A screenshot in the video apparently showed one of the devices clocking 140kmh.

PABs are commonly known as e-bikes.

Current regulations

Riders in Singapore must pass online theory tests before they are allowed to use e-bikes or e-scooters.

Neither e-bikes nor e-scooters can be used on a footpath.

E-bikes are allowed to travel on cycling paths and on the road, e-scooters can be used only on the cycling paths.

A speed limit of 25kmh is imposed on cycling paths.

Both e-bikes and e-scooters have to be registered with LTA.

Riders must be at least 16 years of age if they are riding the devices unsupervised.

E-scooters fall under the personal mobility devices (PMD) category.

The PMD category includes skateboards, kick scooters, motorised skateboards and hoverboards.

E-bikes are to be 20kg and below, have a maximum continuous power output of 250 watts, a maximum assisted speed of 25kmh, as well as have the EN15194 standard certification.

E-scooters have to meet the UL2272 fire safety standard certification.

