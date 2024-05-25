Man on London-S'pore SQ flight observes passengers' compliance when plane hits bumpy patch

"Nobody eff around now."

A man who experienced turbulence in a May 23 Singapore Airlines (SQ) flight between London and Singapore observed that passengers have become especially compliant.

This is in the wake of the severe turbulence that killed one person and injured over 80 on an SQ321 flight on May 20.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, the passenger, who was flying the same London to Singapore route, said that the flight had been "very bumpy".

As he was speaking, the plane hit another patch of turbulence and the pilot made an announcement to suspend all services.

This is in line with the "more cautious approach" that the airline announced following the May 20 incident.

A second announcement quickly followed, with a member of the cabin crew instructing all passengers to return to their seats and put on their seatbelts.

In response, he observed his fellow passengers "walk[ing] very fast" back to their seats.

"Nobody eff around now," the man quipped.

"I never see Singaporeans...rather, I never see everybody, not just Singaporeans...people fly so guai (obediently)."

'Worst in 30 years of flying'

Passengers on the SQ321 flight shared that the turbulence kicked in so suddenly that everybody who was not seated or wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling.

Some people even hit their heads on overhead baggage cabins, lighting fixtures, and oxygen mask storage compartments.

This resulted in multiple spinal cord, brain, and skull injuries.

One of the crew later described the day as "by far the worst in her 30 years of flying".

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong later posted a video message apologising to passengers of the SQ321 flight for their "traumatic experience".

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

As of yesterday, the incident is being investigated by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) Singapore.

The team is going through data obtained from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to ascertain exactly what happened, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

In the meantime, the government is working with SIA and the Thai authorities to bring all affected passengers and crew home "as soon as possible", Chee said.

