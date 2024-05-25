Dessert cafe in Yishun has chrysanthemum goji gelato, DIY milkshakes & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Calling sweet tooths in Yishun.

Good Mood is a family-run cafe nestled within Junction Nine.

The cafe specialises in do-it-yourself milkshakes and bubble tea, and serves quick bites like waffles.

It has a minimalist interior and seats 12 pax.

Here's what's on their menu:

The cafe's waffles and drinks are all made in-house.

Here's what we tried:

Pistachio and Speculoos Nutella Swirl with waffle (S$17.70)

Raspberry Vanilla Croffle (S$9.50)

Chrysanthemum Goji Milkshake (S$15)

You can choose your gelato base for your milkshake.

Strawberry Milk (S$4)

Bubble Milk Tea (S$4)

The cafe does not charge GST or service charge.

Good Mood Dessert Cafe

Address: 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction Nine, Singapore 768897

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm daily, last order at 10:30pm.

This was a media preview at Good Mood Dessert Cafe.

Top photos by Celeste Ng.