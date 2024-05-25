Dessert cafe in Yishun has chrysanthemum goji gelato, DIY milkshakes & more

Calling sweet tooths in Yishun.
Good Mood is a family-run cafe nestled within Junction Nine.
The cafe specialises in do-it-yourself milkshakes and bubble tea, and serves quick bites like waffles.
It has a minimalist interior and seats 12 pax.
Here's what's on their menu:
The cafe's waffles and drinks are all made in-house.
Here's what we tried:
Pistachio and Speculoos Nutella Swirl with waffle (S$17.70)
Raspberry Vanilla Croffle (S$9.50)
Chrysanthemum Goji Milkshake (S$15)
You can choose your gelato base for your milkshake.
Strawberry Milk (S$4)
Bubble Milk Tea (S$4)
The cafe does not charge GST or service charge.
Good Mood Dessert Cafe
Address: 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction Nine, Singapore 768897
Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm daily, last order at 10:30pm.
Good Mood Cafe 📍: Junction 9, 18 Yishun Ave 9, 01-83, S768897 ⏰: Daily, 12pm to 11pm 🍴: Pistachio & Speculoos Nutella Swirl Double Scoop Waffle S$16.70 Raspberry Vanilla Croffle S$9.50 Chrysanthemum Goju Milkshake S$15 Strawberry Milk S$4 Bubble Milk Tea S$4
This was a media preview at Good Mood Dessert Cafe.
Top photos by Celeste Ng.
