Back

Dessert cafe in Yishun has chrysanthemum goji gelato, DIY milkshakes & more

If you're in the neighbourhood.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 25, 2024, 07:43 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Calling sweet tooths in Yishun.

Good Mood is a family-run cafe nestled within Junction Nine.

The cafe specialises in do-it-yourself milkshakes and bubble tea, and serves quick bites like waffles.

It has a minimalist interior and seats 12 pax.

Photo by Celeste Ng

Here's what's on their menu:

Photos from Good Mood Dessert Cafe's website.

Photos from Good Mood Dessert Cafe's website.

The cafe's waffles and drinks are all made in-house.

Here's what we tried:

Pistachio and Speculoos Nutella Swirl with waffle (S$17.70)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Raspberry Vanilla Croffle (S$9.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Chrysanthemum Goji Milkshake (S$15)

You can choose your gelato base for your milkshake.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Strawberry Milk (S$4)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Bubble Milk Tea (S$4)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The cafe does not charge GST or service charge.

Good Mood Dessert Cafe

Address: 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction Nine, Singapore 768897

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm daily, last order at 10:30pm.

@mothership.nova Good Mood Cafe 📍: Junction 9, 18 Yishun Ave 9, 01-83, S768897 ⏰: Daily, 12pm to 11pm 🍴: Pistachio & Speculoos Nutella Swirl Double Scoop Waffle S$16.70 Raspberry Vanilla Croffle S$9.50 Chrysanthemum Goju Milkshake S$15 Strawberry Milk S$4 Bubble Milk Tea S$4 #tiktoksg #singapore #yishun #waffles #bubbletea #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #icecream ♬ Deja Vu - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

This was a media preview at Good Mood Dessert Cafe. 

Top photos by Celeste Ng. 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.