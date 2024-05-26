Man, 22, arrested after allegedly pawning fake ring for S$1,050

A 22-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

In a media statement, the Singapore Police Force said they received a report from a pawnshop on May 16.

According to the report, the man had pawned a purportedly fake gold ring for S$1,050 on May 14.

The gold ring was believed to be fake due to its unusually low density.

Gold is a very dense metal, and if the ring were partly or fully made from some metal other than gold, it would probably weigh less, and thus be less dense, than a pure gold ring of equal volume.

Police officers from Jurong Police Division conducted follow-up investigations to establish the identity of the man and arrested him on May 20.

The ring in question was also seized.

The man was charged in court on May 21 with the offence of cheating.

He could face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In their statement, the police said they "take a serious view against any person who may be involved in fraud activities" and that "perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law".

