Pan Pacific Hotel buffet restaurant suspended after 16 diners fall ill, staff to re-attend food safety course

Asian fusion restaurant Edge, located in Pan Pacific Hotel, has been suspended.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on May 25, 2024 that they are looking into six incidents of gastroenteritis suffered by people who consumed food from the restaurant.

Said illness causes symptoms like diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

16 incidents of stomach illness

According to the report, 16 diners were affected after eating food prepared by the restaurant between May 2 and May 18. However, none were hospitalised — either seeking outpatient treatment or self-medicating. Edge had first received feedback from diners experiencing symptoms, and voluntarily undertook measures such as health screening of food handlers and deep cleaning of the premises. SFA has suspended the restaurant's operations with effect from May 24 until further notice.

Food handlers to refresh food safety knowledge

Before resuming operations, Edge is required to undergo certain measures related to personnel and equipment.

This includes sanitising the premises and disposing all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

As for the staff, food handlers need to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens. The restaurant's Food Hygiene Officer must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before they can return.

