UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to bring back compulsory National Service if he wins general election

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced that they would bring back mandatory national service if it wins the upcoming general election.

The party added that 18-year-olds would be offered the choice of either joining the military full-time, or volunteering one weekend every month to carry out a community service, BBC reported.

Joining the military full-time would entail a 12-month placement in the armed forces or UK cyber defence, where they will learn about logistics, cyber security, procurement or civil response operations.

Volunteering one weekend every month, or 25 days per year, would allow youths to participate in their community through organisations such as fire brigade, police force or the National Health Service (NHS).

It is unknown how long the community service engagement will last.

A royal commission would be set up to design the new programme, and a pilot programme would be open for applications in September 2025.

It would be backed in law by a National Service Act, The Guardian reported.

Bring back "national spirit": Sunak

Sunak announced on May 23 (Singapore Time) that the next UK general election will take place on Jul. 4, 2024, and is in campaign mode.

Sunak said that mandatory national service would help foster "national spirit" and "renew a sense of pride in [the UK]".

He added that national service would "create a shared sense of purpose" amongst youth in an increasingly divisive society in an uncertain world.

He hoped that national service would help youths pick up important skills, undergo new experiences and contribute to the community and country.

Furthermore, having national service would help ensure unemployed youths who are not in education and training, as well as youths who are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system are diverted away from "lives of unemployment and crime".

National service provides "valuable work experience" and is believed to impart a sense of civic responsibility, Sunak said.

Would cost £2.5 billion

The British Labour Party, the main opposition to the Conservatives, revealed that the plan would cost £2.5 billion (S$4.3 billion).

They called the plan a "desperate" and "unfunded commitment" from the Conservatives, who have overseen slow economic growth and recession in the UK in 2023.

Related story:

Top photo via BladeoftheS/X